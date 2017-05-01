Cruise Ship Troopers: Yes' 2018 Cruise to the Edge to feature Steve Hackett, Carl Palmer & more
After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month, Yes has now revealed details of its fifth annual Cruise to the Edge fan cruise. The five-night Caribbean voyage is scheduled for February 3-8, 2018, and joining the prog-rock legends will be ex- Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett , Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy , Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and Marillion , among many other acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|5 hr
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Tue
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Tue
|MitchMate
|1,015
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC