Cruise Ship Troopers: Yes' 2018 Cruise to the Edge to feature Steve Hackett, Carl Palmer & more

After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month, Yes has now revealed details of its fifth annual Cruise to the Edge fan cruise. The five-night Caribbean voyage is scheduled for February 3-8, 2018, and joining the prog-rock legends will be ex- Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett , Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy , Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and Marillion , among many other acts.

