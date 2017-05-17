CRC Holds Public Hearing at Hillsboro...

CRC Holds Public Hearing at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa

Tonight beginning at 5:00 PM, the Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry Campus. Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.

