CRC Holds Public Hearing at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa
Tonight beginning at 5:00 PM, the Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Hillsborough Community College's Dale Mabry Campus. Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.
