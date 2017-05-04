Crash sends car into church, 1 dead, 3 injured
One person is dead and three people were hospitalized on Friday morning after a crash involving two cars and a marquee sign, a Tampa Police Department Officer told ABC Action News on scene. The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on W. Waters Avenue near the corner of N. Edison Avenue.
