Convicted murderer whose release Pam Bondi fears will stay behind bars

7 hrs ago

A former Tampa police officer convicted in 1980 of murdering a security guard will not be released from prison after a parole hearing that Attorney General Pam Bondi said could have put her at risk. Bondi, a career prosecutor who years ago as a member of the Hillsborough state attorney's office urged parole commissioners to keep Charles Norman, 67, behind bars, continues to advocate publicly against his release.

