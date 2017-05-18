Carrollwood Cultural Center concerts open May 21

The Carrollwood Cultural Center at 4537 Lowell Road in Tampa kicks off its 2017 Summer Concert Series on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, Paul Berg, the cultural center's exective director, talked to ABC Action News Weekend Morning anchor Lindsay Logue about this year's concert series and other center activities. The concert series will open Sunday with a classical music concert titled Strings in the Spring, featuring pianist Franz Mantini and guest violinist Tiffany Lu.

