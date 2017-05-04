Bungling burglars deterred by hurricane windows
A pair of crooks spent nearly 15 minutes trying to break into a Broward home on April 1, 2017. The pair eventually gave up and left empty handed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Wed
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 2
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|May 2
|MitchMate
|1,015
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|spammer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC