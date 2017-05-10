Boundary changes affecting more than ...

Boundary changes affecting more than a dozen Hillsborough schools come to a vote on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After months of Facebook chatter and petition drives, parents and homeowners will get one more chance on Tuesday to try and talk politicians out of rezoning their children's schools. The Hillsborough County School Board plans to take up a complicated boundary plan at its 3 p.m. meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 9 min Eagle 12 100
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 9 hr Woopy 9
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) Fri Musikologist 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max May 7 Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at May 13 at 4:12AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC