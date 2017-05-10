Boundary changes affecting more than a dozen Hillsborough schools come to a vote on Tuesday
After months of Facebook chatter and petition drives, parents and homeowners will get one more chance on Tuesday to try and talk politicians out of rezoning their children's schools. The Hillsborough County School Board plans to take up a complicated boundary plan at its 3 p.m. meeting.
