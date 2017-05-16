Born a Gator, 15-year-old Tyler Wilke...

Born a Gator, 15-year-old Tyler Wilkes commits to Florida

"There were no other schools considered," Wilkes said. "I have wanted to be a Gator as long as I can remember."

