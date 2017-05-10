Body farm for researchers and detecti...

Body farm for researchers and detectives opens near Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Before the wall, there was the fence. The U.S. is still settling claims with landowners over the border fence that was approved over a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) 19 min Musikologist 4
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Eagle 12 80
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Wed MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max May 7 Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hillsborough County was issued at May 11 at 3:47PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC