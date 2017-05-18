Black, Single, and Waiting
As a single, heterosexual college-educated black woman in my 30s, I've never thought of myself as a "bachelorette." Even before the female-led spinoff of The Bachelor launched in 2003, and long before the franchise considered casting a black woman as protagonist, in my mind "bachelorettes" were white women who were brides-to-be or bridesmaids in their best friends' weddings, throwing parties to celebrate the end of their spinsterhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Amused
|321
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 17
|GTS 814
|16
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC