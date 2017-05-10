As construction looms, a lone South Tampa peacock needs a new place to roost
Lori Maloney walked across the sandy lot, shaking a bag of fruit and lettuce and scanning a cluster of trees. Then she spotted him: a green peacock standing on a high limb of a tall oak tree at the back of the lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 min
|Amused
|66
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Wed
|MitchMate
|1,022
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Janet-Max
|May 7
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC