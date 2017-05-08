Arsonists use toaster to burn business

Read more: ABC Action News

The Hillsborough County Fire Marshal's are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted on arson charges for starting a large, damaging fire at Cyber Caf. The crime, that took place on Friday, April 28 around 8:30 p.m., caused approximately $30,000 worth of damage.

