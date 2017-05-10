Arrest of puppy store owner adds uncertainty to Hillsborough's proposed ban on puppy sales
An ongoing debate in Hillsborough County over whether to ban commercial puppy sales took an unexpected turn this week when the owner of a local puppy store was arrested on charges of selling dogs without health permits. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services arrested Michael Robert Lamprea, 35, the owner of Tampa Puppies, after an inspection Wednesday allegedly found the store didn't have the required veterinary records that ensure customers are buying healthy dogs.
