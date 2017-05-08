Anything goes at the first-ever Tampa International Fringe Festival
Another quantum leap in that direction could take just a weekend. The Tampa International Fringe Festival, a brand-new event, aims to turn revelers into repeat customers for what could turn out to be the most eclectic group performers this area has ever seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|18
|Janet-Max
|Sun
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 2
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC