Anything goes at the first-ever Tampa...

Anything goes at the first-ever Tampa International Fringe Festival

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Another quantum leap in that direction could take just a weekend. The Tampa International Fringe Festival, a brand-new event, aims to turn revelers into repeat customers for what could turn out to be the most eclectic group performers this area has ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 8 hr Marco R s Secret ... 18
Janet-Max Sun Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 May 3 No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 2 Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC