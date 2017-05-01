Amalie Arena welcomes Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, one of the most iconic bands in American music history, will perform Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $31.25.
