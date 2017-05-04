Africa: To Combat Security Threats & Global Warming, Africa Must Be Included

Tampa - Acceptance speech by Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari, CFR, OCRT, at the University Of South Florida Commencement Ceremonies, on accepting the Global Leadership Award President Judy Genshaft, Faculty and Staff of USF and of Patel College of Global Sustainability, Distinguished Guests,Ladies and Gentlemen. 1. I am hugely honoured and immensely proud to accept the Global Leadership Award conferred on me by the great University of South Florida at this year's commencement.

