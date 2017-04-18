WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella strip NAKED on camera for...
WWE couple Nikki Bella and John Cena have kept their promise to fans by stripping completely naked in a YouTube video. The couple, who got engaged this month, bounced around in the nude in their latest clip on Nikki's YouTube channel to celebrate her 500,000th subscriber.
