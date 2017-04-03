Woman flees flasher in South Tampa

Woman flees flasher in South Tampa

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

A South Tampa woman says she fled from a man exposing himself in the parking lot of her South Tampa apartment. Police responded to the area near the intersection of South Howard Avenue and West Southview Avenue, but were unable to find the suspect Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 1 hr Iphonemodest552 127
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 18 hr Daytona Biker 228
Need help and I Mean need help Sun Usa lady 9
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Mar 31 Tom 96
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 05 at 3:45AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC