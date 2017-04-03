Woman flees flasher in South Tampa
A South Tampa woman says she fled from a man exposing himself in the parking lot of her South Tampa apartment. Police responded to the area near the intersection of South Howard Avenue and West Southview Avenue, but were unable to find the suspect Monday morning.
