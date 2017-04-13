Witnesses: Tampa woman knocks down wa...

Witnesses: Tampa woman knocks down wall, takes out light pole, hits vehicles, in fit of rage

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Witnesses tell News Channel 8 that a woman in the complex got into some sort of fight with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 4 hr Daytona Biker 232
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 7 hr yidfellas v USA 8
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Tue Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) Tue Desirae Williamson 13
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 133
College? Apr 7 wtf 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 6 Jimmyduran 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC