Wife of Pulse shooter pleads not guilty in Florida court

Noor Salman, the wife of the man who killed 49 people at Orlando's Pulse nightclub last summer in an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the attack, according to federal court documents. Salman waived a formal reading of the indictment and entered a plea of not guilty in US District Court in Orlando, according to court documents.

