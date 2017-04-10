Where you can find free sunscreen in Bay area
The city of Tampa now has free sunscreen dispensers across 33 public pools and splash pads for anyone to use. The Melanoma Foundation of New England worked with the city of Tampa with a donation of more than a dozen dispensers since the end of the year.
