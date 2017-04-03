When cops shoot: A closer look at why police fire their weapons in Florida
Rodney Mitchell poses with his son, Channing, the year before Mitchell was killed. Rodney Mitchell and his son Channing, 4, in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College?
|54 min
|wtf
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Iphonemodest552
|132
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Jerralyn and Tiffany
|2
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Justice seeker
|229
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC