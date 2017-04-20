Watch: Thousands turn out for climate marches across the U.S.
Thousands of people across the U.S. marched Saturday on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office to demand action on climate change. At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat on their way to encircle the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|5 hr
|Poll Taker
|1
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|Pamlea
|15
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Thu
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|fartlord420
|14
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Apr 25
|Pasco resident
|12
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC