Watch: Thousands turn out for climate...

Watch: Thousands turn out for climate marches across the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Thousands of people across the U.S. marched Saturday on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office to demand action on climate change. At the marquee event, the Peoples Climate March in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat on their way to encircle the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 5 hr Poll Taker 1
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) 23 hr Pamlea 15
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Thu spammer 6
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 27 Flea your povery 136
News Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08) Apr 25 fartlord420 14
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) Apr 25 Pasco resident 12
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Apr 21 Not a Democrat 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at April 30 at 8:37AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC