Volunteer Florida CEO, former Mayor of Tampa, distinguished UF Alum...
Joan Forrest, Pam Iorio and Chester Spellman have accepted invitations to serve three-year terms on the council, which harnesses the expertise of various public and private sector leaders from across the state. The council provides strategic and programmatic direction to the Bob Graham Center, enabling it to better serve the UF campus and the state of Florida.
