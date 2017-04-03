Vigil planned in New Tampa for Hailey Acierno, 17, missing since last week
A candlelight vigil is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday in New Tampa for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since March 28. The vigil was announced on the Facebook page "Find Hailey Acierno," which has 2,000 members. The vigil is scheduled for St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd. Tampa police have been asking for the public's help to find Acierno.
