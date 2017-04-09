UPDATE a " Police Identify Victim In ...

UPDATE a " Police Identify Victim In Friday Shooting

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a shooting outside the Salvation Army on Friday. They say 30-year-old John Conyers had come to the area from Tampa, Florida about six months ago.

