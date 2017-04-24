University of Tampa's media services director charged with sexually battery on minor
A director on the staff of the University of Tampa was arrested Sunday after police say he had sex with a minor against her will. John Paul Stepro, director of media services at the university, is charged with sexually battering a person between the age of 12 and 17. Stepro, 43, had sex with the girl, performed a sex act on her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, a Tampa police arrest states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|6 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|134
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|Teen murdered (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Rob
|128
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 14
|NeedDopeSamples
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC