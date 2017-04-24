University of Tampa's media services director charged with sexually battery on minor

A director on the staff of the University of Tampa was arrested Sunday after police say he had sex with a minor against her will. John Paul Stepro, director of media services at the university, is charged with sexually battering a person between the age of 12 and 17. Stepro, 43, had sex with the girl, performed a sex act on her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, a Tampa police arrest states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.