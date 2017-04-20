University of Tampa Will Host the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Competition on April 24

Seven high school chemistry students will participate in the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad competition at The University of Tampa on Monday, April 24, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The seven top scorers were selected out of more than 200 students from 20 public and private high schools in Tampa and the surrounding areas who participated in the recent local American Chemical Society Chemathon examination. The USNCO is a multi-tiered competition that tests the students' knowledge and skills in chemistry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.