University of Tampa divers help pull up nearly 100 pounds of Gasparilla beads from Seddon Channel
In the murky depths off Davis Islands, Matt Gamache scanned the bottom of the Seddon Channel for sunken trash that had once been treasure. And there it was, like a string of colorful pearls nestled among the silt-covered rocks and oyster shells: a strand of Gasparilla beads.
