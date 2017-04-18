Two Democrats stand out in governor race

19 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Four of the five top contenders for the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nomination spoke to voters in Tampa Bay on Friday. Two stood out: Andrew Gillum , the 37-year-old, largely unknown mayor of Tallahassee, and John Morgan , the 61-year-old, widely known personal injury lawyer from the Orlando area.

