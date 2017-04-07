TSO Founder Dies In Tampa

Paul O'Neill the founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a Florida resident died yesterday in Tampa at 61. O'Neill was staying at the Tampa Embassy Suites near USF when a staff member there found him. Police say there were no signs of foul play and a cause of death is pending.

