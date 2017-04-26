TSA discovers four loaded firearms at Tampa International checkpoints on Tuesday
Thirty minutes after that incident, a loaded Glock .380 was discovered, followed by a loaded Ruger .380 a couple hours later at 4:30 p.m. Law enforcement was alerted following each incident and came to collect the carry-ons and escort the passengers away from the checkpoint area. "Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint," said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson.
