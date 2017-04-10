Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job
Carlos G. Muniz, a form... . President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|231
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC