Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump...

Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this June 11, 2016 file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi gestures as he speaks to supporters of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Carlos G. Muniz, a former top aide Pam Bondi involved in her office's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University has been chosen to serve as the top lawyer at the Education Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) 8 hr Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) 12 hr Desirae Williamson 13
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mon Justice seeker 231
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Sun Rubios Frijoles 133
College? Apr 7 wtf 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 6 Jimmyduran 5
Need help and I Mean need help Apr 2 Usa lady 9
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC