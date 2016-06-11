Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job
In this June 11, 2016 file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi gestures as he speaks to supporters of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Carlos G. Muniz, a former top aide Pam Bondi involved in her office's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University has been chosen to serve as the top lawyer at the Education Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|Big
|3
|Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Desirae Williamson
|13
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|231
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|133
|College?
|Apr 7
|wtf
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|Jimmyduran
|5
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Apr 2
|Usa lady
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC