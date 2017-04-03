Traffic shifts as widening of Bruce B...

Traffic shifts as widening of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. nears completion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Commuters in New Tampa woke up to a surprise Tuesday morning after all the major intersections along their stretch of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard shifted overnight. Contractors began moving southbound traffic to new permanent lanes running from north of Cypress Preserve to Cypress Creek Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 2 hr Justice seeker 229
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 6 hr Jimmyduran 5
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 14 hr Iphonemodest552 128
Need help and I Mean need help Apr 2 Usa lady 9
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Mar 31 Tom 96
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC