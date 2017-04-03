Traffic shifts as widening of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. nears completion
Commuters in New Tampa woke up to a surprise Tuesday morning after all the major intersections along their stretch of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard shifted overnight. Contractors began moving southbound traffic to new permanent lanes running from north of Cypress Preserve to Cypress Creek Bridge.
