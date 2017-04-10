Tiny apartments could be coming to...

A Tampa company plans to convert the top eight floors of a downtown builiding that now houses offices, a Subway and a CVS into 120 "micro-apartments" of 300-400 sq feet that will rent about $850. [Courtesy of Urban Core Holdings] Tiny houses are becoming a hot trend as many people are choosing to downsize and get rid of all their extra 'stuff.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.