Tiny apartments could be coming to...

Tiny apartments could be coming to...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Tampa company plans to convert the top eight floors of a downtown builiding that now houses offices, a Subway and a CVS into 120 "micro-apartments" of 300-400 sq feet that will rent about $850. [Courtesy of Urban Core Holdings] Tiny houses are becoming a hot trend as many people are choosing to downsize and get rid of all their extra 'stuff.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 7 hr Justice seeker 233
News Teen murdered (Jul '07) 18 hr Rob 128
pain n other medications (Feb '15) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 5
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 14 NeedDopeSamples 6
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) Apr 11 Desirae Williamson 13
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC