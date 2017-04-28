the Actual Dance Comes to Tampa Fringe
The Tampa International Fringe Festival is May 11-14, 2017. Sam Simon, a playwright and actor, will perform his play, The Actual Dance, which is a tribute to caregivers and a man's journey of helping his wife through breast cancer.
