Teen wanted in connection to body found burned turns himself in
Hillsborough County deputies say the teen wanted in connection to the death of Jose E. Zarragoitia has turned himself in. Zarragoitia's body was found badly burned in the backyard of a Tampa home on 12015 N. Oregon Ave. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|44 min
|prostate cancer
|126
|Need help and I Mean need help
|11 hr
|Usa lady
|9
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Mar 31
|Tom
|96
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mar 30
|Gfod
|227
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Mar 27
|Barbara Hutchins ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC