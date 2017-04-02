Teen wanted in connection to body fou...

Teen wanted in connection to body found burned turns himself in

18 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Hillsborough County deputies say the teen wanted in connection to the death of Jose E. Zarragoitia has turned himself in. Zarragoitia's body was found badly burned in the backyard of a Tampa home on 12015 N. Oregon Ave. on Thursday.

