Tampa woman arrested in connection to...

Tampa woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed Palmetto man on Interstate 75

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A 25-year-old Tampa woman was arrested this week and charged with driving away after she struck a Palmetto man on Interstate 75 last year, leaving him for dead. Endea I. Brown was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Adventure Island, where she works in customer service, and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and destroying evidence, Hillsborough County jail records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
College? 14 hr wtf 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Thu Iphonemodest552 132
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Thu Jerralyn and Tiffany 2
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Thu Justice seeker 229
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Jimmyduran 5
Need help and I Mean need help Apr 2 Usa lady 9
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC