Tampa woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed Palmetto man on Interstate 75
A 25-year-old Tampa woman was arrested this week and charged with driving away after she struck a Palmetto man on Interstate 75 last year, leaving him for dead. Endea I. Brown was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Adventure Island, where she works in customer service, and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and destroying evidence, Hillsborough County jail records show.
