Tampa trucking company Quality Distribution relocating headquarters to downtown Channel District
Gary Enzor is CEO of Quality Distribution Inc., a Tampa-based bulk tank trucking company. In April 2017, the company said it will relocate its headquarters and 250 employees from its current offices near I-75 in Tampa to the Grand Central building in the Channel District.
