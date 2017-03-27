Tampa teen sought in connection with burned body homicide turns himself in to deputies
A Tampa teen wanted in connection with the death of a man whose burning body was found behind a vacant home in north Forest Hills turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon. A neighbor walking his dog discovered Zarragoitia's burning body about 8:40 a.m. Thursday after spotting smoke behind the Oregon avenue house.
