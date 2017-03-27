Tampa teen sought in connection with ...

Tampa teen sought in connection with burned body homicide turns himself in to deputies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Tampa teen wanted in connection with the death of a man whose burning body was found behind a vacant home in north Forest Hills turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon. A neighbor walking his dog discovered Zarragoitia's burning body about 8:40 a.m. Thursday after spotting smoke behind the Oregon avenue house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Sat Iphonemodest552 125
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Mar 31 Tom 96
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mar 30 Gfod 227
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
beware martino mortgages (Oct '11) Mar 27 Barbara Hutchins ... 12
News 3 arrested in undercover Asian massage parlor bust (Nov '07) Mar 24 mikecan 206
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC