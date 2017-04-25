Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promotes LGBT in Class
The state of Florida pays Lora Jane Riedas to promote atheism and homosexuality at Riverview High School. She also teaches math : A teacher in Orlando, Florida is under fire for allegedly forcing students to take off their Christian cross necklaces , and for "promoting an LGBT agenda" in class.
