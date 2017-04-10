Tampa residents complain of foul tasting water
An "unusually high" number of people are reporting a foul tasting and smelling water coming out of the tap throughout Tampa Bay, according to the City of Tampa. Residents in community Facebook groups have been commenting on the smell and taste of the water.
