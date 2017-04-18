Tampa Police searching for burglars c...

Tampa Police searching for burglars caught on camera shooting out car windows

32 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Police are searching for two men caught on security cameras while burglarizing multiple cars inside an upscale condominium complex near WestShore Plaza. The break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Thursday throughout the Cordoba At Beach Park complex at 114 Beach Haven Lane in Tampa.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

