Tampa Police searching for burglars caught on camera shooting out car windows
Police are searching for two men caught on security cameras while burglarizing multiple cars inside an upscale condominium complex near WestShore Plaza. The break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Thursday throughout the Cordoba At Beach Park complex at 114 Beach Haven Lane in Tampa.
