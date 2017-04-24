Tampa Police investigating murder on ...

Tampa Police investigating murder on 23rd Street

10 hrs ago

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man in Tampa near Memorial Park Cemetery. Officers responding to an emergency 911 call Wednesday night found an adult man dead near the intersection of 23rd Street North and Lake Avenue East.

