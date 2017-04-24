Tampa Police investigating murder on 23rd Street
Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man in Tampa near Memorial Park Cemetery. Officers responding to an emergency 911 call Wednesday night found an adult man dead near the intersection of 23rd Street North and Lake Avenue East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|41 min
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Tue
|fartlord420
|14
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Tue
|Pasco resident
|12
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Hit and run pedestrian (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Aye Mon
|5
|Review: Gulf To Bay Pool Service (Oct '13)
|Apr 20
|Kelly35
|7
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC