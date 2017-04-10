Tampa photog says Chris Brown sucker punched him
The alleged incident happened at 1:00 a.m. Monday during an after party event at the club Brown was paid to be at. Bennie L. Vines, 38, is a photographer for AJA Channelside, and says that as he was taking photos, Brown sucker punched him.
