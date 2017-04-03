Tampa mother of 4-year-old who shot h...

Tampa mother of 4-year-old who shot himself arrested for aggravated child neglect

23 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the chest after finding a loaded handgun was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated child neglect resulting in serious injury, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place Jan. 24. Delicia D Forte, 24, was arrested at Moffitt Cancer Center's Magnolia Campus, located at the University of South Florida, and was being held in the county jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

