Tampa man accused of attempting to lure children from Land O' Lakes bus stop

A Tampa man faces attempted kidnapping charges after Pasco County deputies connected him to two incidents last month where they say he tried to lure children into his car at a Land O' Lakes bus stop. Deputies arrested Robert Patrick Fenk, 63, at his home in Tampa on Wednesday night after they say he attempted to convince children to get into his car on March 14 and March 28 at a bus stop at the intersection of Roderick Drive and Collier Parkway.

