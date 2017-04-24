Tampa killer Dontae Morris appeal denied
The Florida Supreme Court denied Dontae Morris' appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and death sentences of the murder of two Tampa Police Department Officers. Morris is also serving a life sentence for the 2010 murder of Rodney Jones and he was also convicted in 2015 for the 2010 murder of Derek Anderson.
