Tampa in need of construction workers

Tampa in need of construction workers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

A recent survey shows highway contractors expect to see 36% more work in 2017 but finding folks to clock in is the challenge. Ben Wallace, a student at Erwin Tech, says he has always been interested in construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 8
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Tue Big 3
News Local & State News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays... (Apr '07) Tue Desirae Williamson 13
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 10 Justice seeker 231
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 133
College? Apr 7 wtf 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Apr 6 Jimmyduran 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC